Rob Gronkowski Injury: Tight End Reappears On Patriots Injury Report

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was healthy for one day at least.

Gronkowski was back on the Patriots’ injury report Thursday with back and ankle ailments after he was removed from the list Wednesday.

Gronkowski’s ankle first showed up on the injury report prior to Week 4. His back first popped up on the injury report prior to Week 7.

Gronkowski said Wednesday he was feeling good this week.

Here’s Thursday’s full injury report.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Dwayne Allen (knee)

QB Tom Brady (knee)

SS Nate Ebner (knee)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Julian Edelman (foot)

Allen didn’t participate in practice Wednesday. He was back on the field in a limited capacity Thursday.

The rest of the Patriots’ injury report remains unchanged from Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images