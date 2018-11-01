Rob Gronkowski’s Practice Absence Headlines Lengthy Patriots Injury Report

In their daily injury report, the New England Patriots confirmed Thursday afternoon that tight end Rob Gronkowski sat out the day’s practice as he recovers from ankle and back injuries.

Gronkowski was one of four players who did not participate in Thursday’s practice, along with right guard Shaq Mason (calf), offensive lineman Brian Schwenke (foot) and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby (illness). Gronkowski and Mason would be major losses for the Patriots, as both are among the team’s best offensive players.

Eleven players were limited, including two — wide receiver Julian Edelman and tight end Jacob Hollister — who did not practice Wednesday.

The 6-2 Patriots are preparing to host the 3-3-1 Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Here is the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Nicholas Grigsby – Illness

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle/back

G Shaq Mason – Calf

OL Brian Schwenke – Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

P Ryan Allen – Left Ankle

OT Trent Brown – Ankle

OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion

LS Joe Cardona – Shoulder

WR Julian Edelman – Ankle

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle

LB Dont’a Hightower – Knee

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring

RB Sony Michel – Knee

DE John Simon – Shoulder

