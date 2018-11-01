Rob Gronkowski’s Practice Absence Headlines Lengthy Patriots Injury Report

In their daily injury report, the New England Patriots confirmed Thursday afternoon that tight end Rob Gronkowski sat out the day’s practice as he recovers from ankle and back injuries.
Gronkowski was one of four players who did not participate in Thursday’s practice, along with right guard Shaq Mason (calf), offensive lineman Brian Schwenke (foot) and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby (illness). Gronkowski and Mason would be major losses for the Patriots, as both are among the team’s best offensive players.
Eleven players were limited, including two — wide receiver Julian Edelman and tight end Jacob Hollister — who did not practice Wednesday.
The 6-2 Patriots are preparing to host the 3-3-1 Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.
Here is the full injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Nicholas Grigsby – Illness
TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle/back
G Shaq Mason – Calf
OL Brian Schwenke – Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
P Ryan Allen – Left Ankle
OT Trent Brown – Ankle
OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion
LS Joe Cardona – Shoulder
WR Julian Edelman – Ankle
WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring
DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle
LB Dont’a Hightower – Knee
TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring
RB Sony Michel – Knee
DE John Simon – Shoulder
