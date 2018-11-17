Rob Parker Has Wild Reason For Tom Brady Not Being Greatest QB Ever

Rob Parker will not rest until he’s the clear-cut poster child for delusional Tom Brady takes.

With Brady not running roughshod over the NFL like he has in so many seasons past, Parker has seized the moment, claiming “the end is near” for the New England Patriots quarterback, who the FS1 talking head deems the L.O.A.T — the “luckiest of all time.”

The Patriots’ Week 11 loss to the Tennesee Titans provided a perfect opportunity for Brady doubters, Parker chief among them, to spew narrow-minded verbal diarrhea. But Parker proved Friday on WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan” that his recent Brady take was not a heat-of-the-moment doing.

After highlighting all of the “luck” Brady has experienced in his career, Parker doubled down on his opinion that the veteran signal-caller is over the hill while seemingly squashing the idea that the Patriots have any chance of reaching Super Bowl LIII.

“I don’t see them going to the Super Bowl,” Parker said. “Tom Brady can’t cover up how awful the defense is and if the Patriots don’t have home-field advantage, there’s no way they win a road game. Three double-digit losses on the road. They’re not good enough and Tom Brady can’t cover them up. So I don’t believe that. Now if they some way, somehow get home field, maybe they’ll have a shot because they play so well there, but I don’t believe they’re going to the Super Bowl. I don’t believe Tom Brady has the fountain of youth and is going the other way. Go look at Brett Favre’s numbers between age 40, when he had a better season at age 40 than Tom Brady at age 40, go look it up. He had a better year than Tom Brady had last year, and the next year he fell off the cliff. I think Brady’s decline is evident and people are still living in the past.”

Favre’s and Brady’s age-40 seasons were remarkably similar. Favre completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,202 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while Brady completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,577 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Brady, however, won league MVP and led his team to the Super Bowl, while Favre’s two costly interceptions doomed the Minnesota Vikings in the 2009 NFC Championship Game.

Parker wasn’t done, though. The longtime sports pundit believes Joe Montana is the true greatest quarterback of all time. Why? Because Parker somehow is of the mindset that Montana’s 4-0 record in Super Bowls is superior to Brady’s 5-3 mark. That’s right, reaching the Super Bowl but not winning is a demerit in Parker’s mind, but Montana’s three first-round playoff exits apparently can be overlooked.

By this point it’s clear nothing will change Parker’s mind about Brady. So if TB12 and his team manage to raise the Lombardi Trophy in early February, Parker’s reactionary spin-zoning might cause a tornado.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports