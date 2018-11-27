Roma Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Can a trip to the eternal city help Real Madrid cast its domestic cares aside?

Los Blancos will visit AS Roma on Tuesday at Stadio Olimpico in Gameday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Real Madrid enters the game atop Group G and can clinch first place with a win over its host. Roma can secure its place in the Round of 16 with a draw or if CSKA fails to beat Vitoria Plzen in the other Group G game, but the Italian club certainly is keen to claim another famous victory over one of the giants of Spanish soccer, as it did last season at FC Barcelona’s expense in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Real Madrid beat Roma 3-0 on Sept. 19 in the teams’ most recent meeting, but a lot has changed since then. Real Madrid fired head coach Julen Lopetegui last month amid an alarming slump. Santiago Solari replaced him in the dugout and won his first four games in charge, but Real Madrid suffered a shocking loss to Eibar on Saturday, which marked their fifth loss in La Liga this season.

Which version of Los Blancos will arrive in Rome? The three-time defending Champions League winners or the fallen stars of La Liga (Spain’s first division)?

