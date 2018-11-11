Saints Not Opposed To Bringing Dez Bryant Back Next Season After Injury

It took Dez Bryant nine weeks into the season to find a new home in the NFL, but his comeback was put on hold just two practices in with the New Orleans Saints.

The wide receiver on Friday tore his Achilles on the final play of practice and ending his 2018-19 season, just two days after signing with the Saints. The recovery time is expected to be anywhere from six to nine months.

Even though Bryant didn’t see game action with his new teammates, Saints head coach Sean Payton is open to bringing him back in the offseason, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

“Bryant, who is set to undergo surgery soon, faces a 6-9 month recovery — one that complicates his free-agent prospects for 2019,” Rapoport wrote. “Sources tell NFL.com, the Saints would be open to Bryant coming back, though this is contingent upon the receiver being healthy.”

#Saints coach Sean Payton tells @KimJonesSports, on Dez Bryant: “I know he plans on playing” in the future. Payton said his players quickly got to know Dez and were stung by his injury. Many reached out to express condolences. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2018

Bryant already has received an outpouring of support from his teammates via Twitter, and they sound as if they’re looking forward to potentially playing with him next season.

The “X” still going up bro!! 🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/dVpFJrE62w — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) November 9, 2018

Just one stop on the journey my brother. You’ve already left your mark on this locker room even though it’s only been two days. Looking forward to seeing you ball again. Keep pressing on!! We are here for you! Rom 8:28 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 9, 2018

Bryant reportedly received interest from several NFL teams before deciding to sign with the Saints. And even though his comeback is on hold, it sounds as if he could be back in the black and gold if he can get back into football shape and recover fully from his Achilles tear.

