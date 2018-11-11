Saints Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

The New Orleans Saints are a runaway train, and the Cincinnati Bengals will be the next squad trying to stop them.

Winning all seven games since their Week 1 loss, the Saints most recently beat the Los Angeles Rams in a clash of the NFC’s best. Now, they’ll hit the road and take on a Bengals team at Paul Brown Stadium that’s trying to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

Here’s how and when to watch Saints vs. Bengals:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY NETWORK Images