Scott Boras Blasts Negligent MVP Voters For Not Naming J.D. Martinez Finalist

Say what you will about Scott Boras, but he has his client’s back.

J.D. Martinez had a brilliant first season with the Boston Red Sox, hitting .330 with 43 home runs and 130 RBIs while helping lead the Sox to a franchise-record 108 wins and the 2018 World Series title. But despite the slugger’s gaudy numbers, he was not named as a finalist for the American League MVP award, and his agent was furious.

Boras spoke with MLB Network Radio’s Casey Stern on Tuesday, and he torched the voters who didn’t give Martinez the nod as an MVP finalist.

“Every voter should be brought publicly into a forum and be taken to task for their negligence,” Boras said. “There’s a complete breach of understanding of the value of the player.”

While Martinez was not named a finalist, teammate Mookie Betts was, along with Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and Cleveland Indians slugger Jose Ramirez.

Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal last offseason, and will have a chance to opt out after next season and obtain a more lucrative contract. If Year 2 in Boston is anywhere close to Year 1, Martinez certainly will deserve the raise.

