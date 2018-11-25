Seahawks Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

Bank of America Stadium on Sunday will play host to a pair of teams that won’t win their division, but still have playoff aspirations.

The Carolina Panthers will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12 action. The Panthers sit at 6-4, but are three games behind the red-hot New Orleans Saints. The Seahawks are a mere 5-5 and won’t catch the Los Angeles Rams, but still have the skill to make a push for a wild card spot.

Here’s how and when to watch Seahawks vs. Panthers:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images