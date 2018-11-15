Semyon Varlamov Stymies Danton Heinen In Avs’ 6-3 Win Over Bruins

Wedenesday night wasn’t exactly a goaltending exhibition.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche combined for nine goals, as the Avs pulled away in the third period to win 6-3.

There was at least one impressive save, however.

Boston had a great chance to score in the third period when the puck found Danton Heinen on the doorstep, but Avs netminder Semyon Varlamov was able to turn him away.

To see the save, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images