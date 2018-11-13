Shannon Sharpe Rips Kyrie Irving For Lamenting Celtics’ Lack Of Vet Leadership

The Boston Celtics are in a funk.
The Celtics, who many crowned as this season’s Eastern Conference champions before the 2018-19 campaign even got underway, have struggled out of the gate and currently own an underwhelming 7-6 record.
Following Boston’s loss Sunday — its fourth in its last five contests — Kyrie Irving expressed his desire to have a 15-year veteran on the roster, noting that kind of experienced leadership could help the C’s weather their early-season storm.
Irving’s comments didn’t go over very well with Shannon Sharpe, who sounded off on the star point guard via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
Sharpe does make a good point. Boston offered the kind of challenge Irving had been longing for during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, so pointing to the Celtics’ leadership woes makes the five-time All-Star look somewhat foolish. Still, the C’s are an exceptionally young team with an average NBA service time of just over three seasons.
While Boston doesn’t possess a 15-year veteran, Al Horford is pretty darn close with 11 years under his belt. And with largely the same roster from a season ago in which they reached the Eastern Conference finals, there’s no reason to believe the Celtics won’t turn things around.
Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP