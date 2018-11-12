Shannon Sharpe Rips Tom Brady, Says Patriots QB Looked ‘Really Old’ Vs. Titans

Shannon Sharpe has made a habit out of criticizing Tom Brady throughout the 2018 NFL season.

So, when the New England Patriots got blown out by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, you just knew the FS1 talking head would be licking his chops.

And, well, Sharpe didn’t disappoint. During Monday’s “Undisputed” episode, the Pro Football Hall of Famer tore into Brady and said the 41-year-old looked “really old” against the Titans.

“Of the 26 QBs yesterday that started the game, only one QB had a worse completion percentage than the G.O.A.T: Josh McCown. … 20 incompletions. What’s going on? … Tom Brady looked really, really old. I feel very comfortable that he’s not playing until he’s 45.”

Among all the hot takes we see on morning sports talk shows, saying a 41-year-old quarterback looks “old” might be the hottest of them all.

In Sharpe’s defense, Brady didn’t look like his usual self against the Titans. The Patriots quarterback looked nervous in the pocket, incapable of hitting open receivers and, at one point, resigned to the fact his team couldn’t win.

So, is Brady’s end really “near,” as fellow sports loudmouth Rob Parker believes? We’ve learned to never bet against Brady, but evidence of his decline is starting to look irrefutable.

