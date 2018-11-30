Shaquille O’Neil Tries Kyrie Irving’s Unreal Balancing Act; Results Hilarious

Shaquille O’Neil’s wizardry skills have dulled since the 1996 release of “Kazaam.”

The NBA legend tried to re-create Kyrie Irving’s mind-blowing balancing act Thursday during the “Shaqtin A Fool” segment of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” broadcast. Irving drew attention this week after video of a demonstration of his balance emerged and went viral. The Boston Celtics guard wouldn’t reveal the secret to the routine when asked by reporters, only describing it as “magic.”

O’Neal reveals what he believes to be Irving’s secret in the video below.

If Irving won’t break magical custom and teach O’Neal how to defy gravity or other physical forces, perhaps he should consider doing so as an act of mercy toward those tasked with holding onto that rope.

