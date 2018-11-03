Sights, Sounds From Red Sox’s World Series Celebration In Puerto Rico

The Boston Red Sox’s World Series victory tour is going global.

The Red Sox did their fair share of celebrating in Boston after ousting the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic, including a parade around the city and tribute at a Boston Celtics game.

The Commissioner’s Trophy likely will do a bit of traveling up until the start of the 2019 Major League Baseball season, but one of its first stops was Caguas, Puerto Rico, the hometown of manager Alex Cora.

Cora and some other members of the organization, including fellow Puerto Rican Christian Vazquez, departed Boston for Caguas early Saturday morning and arrived to a hero’s welcome upon touching down.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds from the trip:

¡Qué emoción tan grande tener a nuestro Christian Vázquez en casa con su equipo campeón! 🇵🇷🏆#MLBPuertoRico #LasMayores pic.twitter.com/lnVllY0vxu — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) November 3, 2018

¡@eduardorod5 y Christian Vázquez celebrando en Puerto Rico! 😎 📸 eduardorjose/IG pic.twitter.com/Rz3S4nZk1T — Red Sox de Boston (@RedSoxBeisbol) November 3, 2018

Like Caguas really turned out! 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/ubjUYdT4BP — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 3, 2018

¡Ahora sí, se formó el jolgorio! 🙌👏🇵🇷@ac13alex nos muestra sus dotes de bailarín de plena. 👀🕺🏼 #Corte4 pic.twitter.com/iR8TfFXA8p — Corte4 (@corte4) November 3, 2018

Now that’s how you celebrate a World Series title.

Cora was exceptionally active in raising awareness for relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Maria, so it must have been beyond a thrill for the first-year manager to celebrate an incredible accomplishment back home.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports