Skip Bayless Makes Bold ‘Promise’ Regarding Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

What if Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers switched spots?

The New England Patriots improved to 8-3 with a win Sunday over the New York Jets, while the Green Bay Packers fell to 4-6-1 with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots and Packers clearly are going in different directions right now, but Skip Bayless is convinced Green Bay wouldn’t be quite as bad if Brady — not Rodgers — was leading its offense.

"If you put Tom Brady on the Packers this year, I promise you they wouldn't be 4-6-1." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/mFXMr3P4MR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 26, 2018

On the surface, this hasn’t been a great season for Rodgers, who completed just 17 of 28 passes for 198 yards with one touchdown Sunday night. His play hardly has been Green Bay’s biggest issue, though, so it’s rather bold to suggest the Packers would be that much better with Brady at the helm.

In fact, Brady’s numbers are down across the board. Rodgers statistically has been better than Brady. The difference is New England’s defense has played well at times and Bill Belichick blows Mike McCarthy out of the water in terms of coaching, leaving Brady with a superior situation in which to operate.

