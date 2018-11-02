Skip Bayless Picking Patriots Over Packers For One Simple Reason

Skip Bayless believes the Green Bay Packers should beat the New England Patriots this Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. But he doesn’t think they will.

Why, you ask? Well, it all boils down to Tom Brady.

The Packers have advantages across the board, according to Bayless, who explained Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed” why he’s picking New England over Green Bay in Week 9. Brady has done some magical things throughout his career, though, and Bayless just can’t imagine the Patriots not rising to the occasion at home this Sunday like they’ve done so many times over the last two decades.

"Aaron Rodgers should win this game… There's only one reason that I'm going to stick with Tom Brady — it's Tom Brady." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/kBqpHzDomW — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 2, 2018

Is this blind faith? Maybe, although the Patriots are sizable favorites, suggesting Bayless might be underselling how good New England is this season.

But did you really expect anything less from Bayless? He’s long been one of Brady’s biggest supporters, and it would’ve been shocking had he chose Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in this much-anticipated showdown in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images