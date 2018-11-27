Soccer Fan Nearly Scorches Champions League Rivals With Molotov Cocktail

The soccer world is thankful one fan’s arm wasn’t as strong as he had hoped.

A fan of Greek club AEK Athens tossed a Molotov cocktail at a section containing fans of visitors Ajax (Amsterdam) on Tuesday at Olympic Stadium prior to their UEFA Champions League game. The fans started by trading verbal barbs and insults, but tensions escalated when fans started throwing objects at each other. Plastic bottles and cans were the first projectiles, according to The Mail.

Then one brazen AEK fan ran toward the Ajax fans and tossed a road flare into their section.

Shocking footage of AEK Athens fans throwing flares at Ajax fans 😳 #UCL

pic.twitter.com/8BtNUZ4Dxl — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 27, 2018

Shortly thereafter an AEK fan lobbed what appears to be a Molotov cocktail toward the Ajax fans. Only the divider kept the explosion from burning fans, as various videos and photos show. Police eventually entered both sections and quelled the disturbances.

Dit heeft niks meer met voetbal te maken.. meerdere mensen gewond. Politie die het uitvak voor de wedstrijd komt schoonvegen terwijl de hele gracht vol staat met vuurwerk gooiende AEK mensen. Mensen kunnen nergens heen. Rust is nu soort van terug. #aekAJA #AJAX #WijzijnAjax pic.twitter.com/uOpX4ipDFp — ajaxmuseum.NL (@ajaxmuseumNL) November 27, 2018

Disturbing scenes in Athens as an AEK fan throws a flare into the Ajax supporters pic.twitter.com/iavmmQjYcX — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 27, 2018

Petrol bomb explodes in the stands and Ajax fans are left injured as bloody clashes with police mar Champions League clash with AEK Athens https://t.co/dDNpzuhP26 pic.twitter.com/iVXnJ5GA96 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 27, 2018

The game kicked off as scheduled, and Ajax went on to win 2-0 to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

