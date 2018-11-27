Soccer Fan Nearly Scorches Champions League Rivals With Molotov Cocktail

The soccer world is thankful one fan’s arm wasn’t as strong as he had hoped.
A fan of Greek club AEK Athens tossed a Molotov cocktail at a section containing fans of visitors Ajax (Amsterdam) on Tuesday at Olympic Stadium prior to their UEFA Champions League game. The fans started by trading verbal barbs and insults, but tensions escalated when fans started throwing objects at each other. Plastic bottles and cans were the first projectiles, according to The Mail.
Then one brazen AEK fan ran toward the Ajax fans and tossed a road flare into their section.
Shortly thereafter an AEK fan lobbed what appears to be a Molotov cocktail toward the Ajax fans. Only the divider kept the explosion from burning fans, as various videos and photos show. Police eventually entered both sections and quelled the disturbances.
The game kicked off as scheduled, and Ajax went on to win 2-0 to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Mailsport
