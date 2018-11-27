Sony Michel Issues Challenge To Football World After Career Game Vs. Jets

Sony Michel had room to run Sunday afternoon, and he took advantage of it.

The rookie running back rushed for a career-high 133 yards with a touchdown on 21 carries in the New England Patriots’ Week 12 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Michel’s most noteworthy scamper was a 33-yard rush, his second longest of the season.

Michel’s big day couldn’t have happened without a strong effort from the offensive line, which received heaps of praise in the locker room after the game. And if you ask Michel, trying to find a better O-line in the NFL would be a fool’s errand.

Name a better O line then the patriots…… I’ll wait 😂😂😂😂 #Gopats — Sony Michel (@Flyguy2stackz) November 25, 2018

Michel wasn’t the only Patriot to have success on the ground, as James White had 73 rushing yards of his own. New England in total had a season-high 215 rushing yards, beating its previous mark by 40.

The Patriots will be hard-pressed to have another big performance on the ground in Week 13, as the Minnesota Vikings boast one of the stingiest run defenses in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports