Stars Off To Solid Start In First Season Under Coach Jim Montgomery

Jim Montgomery took the leap and so far it’s worked out.

The former journeyman NHL center coached the University of Denver for the past five seasons, leading them to the 2017 NCAA championship before grabbing his first NHL coaching gig in the spring as the bench boss for the Dallas Stars.

Montgomery took over a team with plenty of talent, including All-Star forwards Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. While the season still is young, Montgomery has done a solid job through 13 games, piloting his club to an 8-5 record.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images