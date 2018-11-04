Do Steelers Need Le’Veon Bell? Mike Tomlin Offers Honest Opinion

Le’Veon Bell has yet to step foot on a football field this season and there’s still no telling if and when he’ll show up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been in an ongoing contract dispute with the team, which led to him holding out of the entire preseason and the first nine weeks of the regular season. Initial reports suggested Bell would report to the Steelers after their Week 7 bye, but he’s still nowhere to be found.

Bell’s teammates have expressed their feelings on the matter, and now, Pittsburgh’s head coach is chiming in. Before Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Tomlin caught up with ESPN’s Dianna Russini. And when asked if he felt the team still needed the running back, Tomlin’s answer was simple.

“It’s not within our control. Those decisions are Le’Veon’s,” he said. “We need volunteers, not hostages.”

It’s easy to understand why Tomlin wouldn’t express any concern. Pittsburgh is atop the AFC North with a 5-2-1 record, and James Conner has filled in nicely in Bell’s absence.

So nicely, in fact, that the 23-year-old made history next to a notable Steelers name during his team’s 23-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

James Conner has eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season. According to @EliasSports, he is the 2nd player in Steelers history with 1,000 scrimmage yards through the team’s first 8 games of a season. The other player was Le’Veon Bell in 2014 (1,086). pic.twitter.com/arXPnoFGzq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 4, 2018

The ball is in Bell’s court.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images