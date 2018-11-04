NFL

Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

by on Sun, Nov 4, 2018 at 10:00AM

The NFL’s best rivalry is back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road Sunday facing the Baltimore Ravens in a matchup of perennial AFC North powerhouses. The 4-2-1 Steelers currently lead the division, while the 4-4 Ravens are in last.

This game also could have huge implications for John Harbaugh’s future in Baltimore.

Here’s how and when to watch Steelers vs. Ravens:

When: Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images

