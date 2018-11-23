Stephen Curry Involved In Car Accident; Warriors Star Unhurt In Highway Crash

NBA fans should be thrilled Stephen Curry has narrowly avoided calamity.

The Golden State Warriors superstar was involved in a three-car accident Friday morning in Oakland, Calif., in which neither he nor the other drivers and passengers were hurt, a California Highway Patrol officer told KGO-TV San Francisco. Curry was driving his Porsche near the Caldecott Tunnel when a car spun out of control and hit his. Another car soon rear-ended Curry’s, with both impacts damaging his high-performance vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol believes weather played a role in the accident, according to KGO-TV.

Curry arrived at Warriors shootaround shortly after the accident but didn’t participate with his tammates. He instead received treatment on his groin injury, which will rule him out of Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images