Stephen Curry’s Response To Young Fan’s Letter Will Warm Your Heart

Nine-year-old Riley Morrison took a page out of Stephen Curry’s book and shot her shot.

It paid off.

Morrison was shopping for basketball shoes for her upcoming season and wanted a pair of Under Armour Curry 5s. But when she went to the website with her dad they only found the shoes for boys.

The Golden State Warriors fan decided to send the star guard a letter asking why this was the case. Her dad posted the letter on Instagram and it immediately started making the rounds on social media.

It eventually got to Curry and the two-time NBA MVP responded with a hand-written letter and a couple surprises for the young hooper.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

Well done.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images