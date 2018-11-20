Stephon Gilmore Shares Interesting Exchange With Jackie Bradley Jr.

FOXBORO, Mass. — There might not be a bigger fan of Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. in the Boston area than New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The two former college classmates were able to link up Saturday during the University of South Carolina’s 49-9 win over Chattanooga.

“Great player, great person,” Gilmore said about Bradley Tuesday. “It was fun catching up with him and congratulating and telling him to keep it up.”

Gilmore shared some of the details of their conversation.

“He said it’s hard work,” Gilmore said. “It’s kind of like us. Not as physical, but a lot of hard work. I did ask him if he’s sore. He said, ‘no.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re not sore?’ But it was good. I just congratulated him. It was all fun and laughter.

“I actually didn’t know he was going to be there. And someone said something, and I texted him. We were able to link up. I was happy to get up with him.”

