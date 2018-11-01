Stephon Gilmore Won’t Match Davante Adams’ Boast With Bulletin Board Material

FOXBORO, Mass. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has a lot of confidence seven games into a spectacular season.

Adams, who has 52 catches for 690 yards with six touchdowns, told reporters this week, “I don’t feel like anyone can guard me right now.”

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore likely will try Sunday night. He’s covered big receivers like Adams in his past three games, following around Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson and Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin. Gilmore has let up just five catches on 16 targets for 71 yards in that three-game stretch. He’s been dominant since the Patriots started a five-game winning streak following their Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Gilmore was informed of Adams’ comments.

“He said that?” Gilmore asked.

He wasn’t about to match Adams’ statement with any bulletin board material.

“I’m just preparing for (the Packers), listen to the gameplan and prepare for whatever the coaches put us in.”

Gilmore’s biggest challenge of the season so far was against Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Gilmore allowed four catches on six targets for 50 yards while in coverage against Hopkins that game.

Adams is Gilmore’s biggest test since Hopkins, especially since Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to him. If he can check Adams like he limited Hopkins, Watkins, Robinson and Benjamin, then his name deservedly will be mentioned among the NFL’s best cornerbacks, given the prime-time scheduling of this week’s game. It already deserves to be.

Gilmore knows Adams will be a challenge.

“I would say there’s a lot of great receivers that we don’t play, but he’s a great receiver,” Gilmore said. “He runs good routes. He’s got good speed, got a good quarterback. He can do it all.”

Gilmore’s impressed with all of the Packers’ receivers. Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Randall Cobb and Equanimeous St. Brown all have over 100 yards on the season. Allison, Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown all are 6-foot-3 or taller. Valdes-Scantling and St. Brown are both rookies.

“They have a lot of good receivers,” Gilmore said. “Every receiver that they line up out there, they can play. So, we’ve got to watch all of them.”

