Steve Pearce Explains Why He Made ‘Easy Decision’ To Return To Red Sox

Steve Pearce ended his 2018 season on a high note, and he’ll have a chance to keep things rolling with the Boston Red Sox again in 2019.

Pearce, who was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in a midseason trade, was the World Series MVP as the Red Sox claimed the Fall Classic back in October. And on Friday, the Red Sox rewarded Pearce by bringing him back on a one-year deal for 2019.

For Pearce, who has some family roots in Massachusetts and often was candid about enjoying playing in Boston, the decision to come back to Boston was pretty easy. During a conference call Monday, Pearce explained what motivated him to come back.

“It’s easy,” Pearce said, via WEEI.com. “The team that I was on and the run that we had, I’m really anxious to get back there next year. It was a very easy decision.” He later added, “This was the place I wanted to be. The team that I was on, how everything was done there, bringing everybody back, it was a no-brainer for me. This is where I wanted to play. … The chemistry that we had on and off the field. Wanting to defend a title, that’s a big deal. And I can accomplish all of that by going back to the Sox.”

Next season, the 35-year-old will platoon at first base with Mitch Moreland, a tandem that worked out well for the Red Sox during 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images