Steven Wright Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Timetable For Return Unclear

The Boston Red Sox were without knuckleballer Steven Wright for most of the 2018 season, and it appears they may be missing him for at least part of 2019.

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2017 season, Wright underwent cartilage restoration surgery in his right knee. He rehabbed into the season, ultimately appearing in 20 games while missing some more time due to inflammation from the procedure. The 34-year-old made the American League Division Series roster but was removed after Game 1 because he was experiencing a flare-up.

On Monday, the Red Sox announced Wright underwent another surgery.

Boston #RedSox RHP Steven Wright underwent a left knee arthroscopy and debridement today at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY. The surgery was performed by Dr. Riley Williams. Wright will continue to rehab and prepare for a return to pitching in the 2019 season. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) November 13, 2018

You’ll notice the wording in his timetable for return.

By saying “in the 2019 season,” all signs point to him not being ready for spring training. Just how long that process will take remains unclear, but given the nature of the surgeries he’s undergone, the Red Sox may very well be trying to avoid pigeonholing him into a specific timeframe for his return.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images