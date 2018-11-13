Steven Wright Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Timetable For Return Unclear

The Boston Red Sox were without knuckleballer Steven Wright for most of the 2018 season, and it appears they may be missing him for at least part of 2019.
Shortly after the conclusion of the 2017 season, Wright underwent cartilage restoration surgery in his right knee. He rehabbed into the season, ultimately appearing in 20 games while missing some more time due to inflammation from the procedure. The 34-year-old made the American League Division Series roster but was removed after Game 1 because he was experiencing a flare-up.
On Monday, the Red Sox announced Wright underwent another surgery.
You’ll notice the wording in his timetable for return.
By saying “in the 2019 season,” all signs point to him not being ready for spring training. Just how long that process will take remains unclear, but given the nature of the surgeries he’s undergone, the Red Sox may very well be trying to avoid pigeonholing him into a specific timeframe for his return.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP