Anders Lee’s Strong Play In Front Of Net Results In Islanders’ First Goal

Anders Lee is known for wreaking havoc on the offensive end, and the Boston Bruins learned that the hard way Thursday night.

During the first period at TD Garden, the New York Islanders forward created some traffic in front of the net. A puck thrown into Boston goalie Tuukka Rask from the wing resulted in a rebound, and Lee slipped it in to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

To hear Andy Brickley’s breakdown of the goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images