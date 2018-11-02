TD Garden Goes Berserk As World Champion Red Sox Are Honored At Celtics-Bucks

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox’s party isn’t slowing down any time soon.

After rolling around the city of Boston for a celebratory parade Wednesday, the 2018 World Series champions were honored Thursday night at TD Garden. The Red Sox made their way onto the parquet floor after the first timeout in the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks matchup, and fans in attendance went absolutely insane as the ballclub passed around the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Check it out:

Here's the in-arena production of the @RedSox bringing their World Series trophy onto the parquet at @tdgarden. pic.twitter.com/qHdqoDUgAI — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 2, 2018

Boston will be riding high for some time in wake of the Red Sox’s win in the Fall Classic, and that energy will be kicked into an even higher gear if the Celtics can make their way to the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports