Terry Rozier Fires Back At Assertion He’s Complained About Playing Time

Terry Rozier tackled things head on Thursday afternoon.

A report (of sorts) came up Wednesday from The Ringer’s Bill Simmons that the Boston Celtics reserve point guard was upset about his reduced playing time with Kyrie Irving now back at full health. Simmons isn’t an NBA insider, but nonetheless his comments turned some heads. Speculation also was further fueled when The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported seven teams were “monitoring” Rozier.

C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge responded by saying that Rozier had never come to him or Brad Stevens to discuss playing time, and the point guard later in the day addressed the matter directly.

“If you know me,” says Terry Rozier, “I’d never be one to complain about playing time.”— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2018

Pretty clear.

Stevens also shared the message he gives to players about their minutes.

Regarding players and the minutes they’re getting each night, Brad Stevens says his message is always, “Play as well as you can while you’re in the game.”— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 8, 2018

It would be understandable that Rozier would like to play more since he’s in a contract year and coming off a postseason run where he was the C’s starting point guard. But for now it appears things are going fine enough.

