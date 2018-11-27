Terry Rozier Sued Over ‘Scary Terry’ Merchandise, Copyright Infringement Alleged

The long arm of the law might shackle “Scary Terry” permanently.

Easter Unlimited Inc. sued Terry Rozier earlier this month in US District Court for the Eastern District of New York for alleged his alleged infringement of its copyright and trademark. The lawsuit centers around the “Scream” or “Ghost Face Mask,” which the Boston Celtics guard uses on his own “Scary Terry” branded merchandise. The mask became popular in the hit 1996 movie “Scream,” which Rozier claims is his favorite horror flick, and he uses it to bolster his “Scary Terry” nickname.

Easter Unlimited claims Rozier used the logo without its permission and now seeks damages from him.

“(Rozier) has received a financial benefit directly attributable to the Infringements,” the lawsuit says, per The Boston Globe’s Steve Annear. “Specifically, (Rozier’s) use of the Scary Terry nickname paired with the Ghost Face Mask as his mascot, realized an increase in merchandise sales. A large number of people have viewed and purchased the unlawful copies of the merchandise displaying the Infringements.”

Rozier’s management team printed and sold a line of 500 sweatshirts and T-shirts bearing the likeness of “Scary Terry” in early 2018. Rozier announced in February on Twitter the “Scary Terry” shirts sold out quickly.

Scary Terry sold out! Y’all want more??? — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) February 24, 2018

The legal fate of “Scary Terry” as we’ve come to know it now rests in court, the type on which Rozier hasn’t spent much of his life honing and demonstrating his skills.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images