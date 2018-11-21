Terry Rozier’s Cryptic Tweet Prompts This Reaction From Brad Stevens

Terry Rozier would struggle to to tweet his way onto Brad Stevens’ bad side.

The Boston Celtics head coach addressed the point guard’s high-profile cryptic tweet Wednesday during his appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand”, describing it as much ado about nothing. Rozier on Tuesday morning tweeted “Let’s do us ALL a favor,” prompting speculation among C’s fans that he wanted out of Boston. He dampened the furor on Twitter an hour later and did so again Tuesday afternoon when reporters questioned him about the Tweet.

Stevens weighed in on Rozier’s Twitter activity, telling The Sports Hub what happens on social media is the least of his concerns.

“I’m not going to pretend to read into tweets,” Stevens said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Darren Hartwell. “I guess I don’t pay attention to that that much.”

Stevens also revealed how the Celtics prepare him to discuss with the media any social media incidents involving his players.

“Our PR (department) sends us out anything (they) think you’re going to get asked about, anything in the media that day,” Stevens said. “And I sent the email back to our PR guy like, ‘I wouldn’t even worry twice about that (Rozier’s Tweet).’

“And then a couple minutes later, they said that Terry tweeted something else, and then I know he was asked about it. I wasn’t even asked about it (Tuesday).”

So this probably means the storm over Rozier’s tweet had passed before it had a chance to form in earnest, as far as Stevens is concerned.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images