Texans Owner Bob McNair Dies At Age 81 After Battle With Cancer

The NFL world received sad news Friday night.

The Houston Texans announced the passing of owner Bob McNair at the age of 81. McNair was battling several types of cancers over the last few years.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018

He was one of the NFL’s most powerful owners, who bought the-then Oilers in 1999 before bringing the team to Houston. The Texans made their NFL debut in 2002 and have made the playoffs four times.

A majority of NFL teams sent their condolences to the family of McNair and Houston, as well as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell who issued a statement:

“During his nearly two decades as an NFL owner, Bob McNair left a lasting mark on his city and our league,” he said in an NFL-issued press release. “His leadership and determination brought the NFL back to Houston, built a magnificent stadium that hosted two Super Bowls, and his beloved Texans are in the midst of another successful season and are again contending for a place in the postseason. Off the field, Bob served with distinction as the chairman ‎of the Finance Committee and was recognized in his native South Carolina, his adopted home of Houston, and elsewhere for his extraordinary philanthropic and community development work. He cared deeply about the league and was generous with his time and willingness to share his insights as an exceptional businessman. But above all, Bob was a family man. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Janice, their family, the Texans, and the entire Houston community.”

The Texans currently sit atop the AFC South with a 7-3 record.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images