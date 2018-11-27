These Red Sox World Series Memorabilia Items In Baseball Hall Of Fame Exhibit

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum visitors can bask in Boston Red Sox’s glory for the next 11-plus months.

The Hall of Fame on Monday announced the opening of “Autumn Glory,” an annual exhibit which celebrates the reigning World Series champion. This year’s installation in Cooperstown, N.Y., will feature a host of items from the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

These items are included in the Red Sox “Autumn Glory” exhibit, per the Hall of Fame:

– Bat used by World Series MVP Steve Pearce in Game 4

– A jersey worn by David Price in Game 5 of the World Series

– Game-worn glasses used by Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly in Game 5

– Cap and spikes worn by Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throughout the World Series

– Ball/strike indicator used by home plate umpire Ted Barrett during Game 3, which was the longest game in World Series history

– Hoodie worn by Red Sox manager Alex Cora in Game 5

– Helmet worn by Brock Holt throughout the postseason, including in his Oct. 8 cycle against the Yankees

David Price's Game 5 jersey, Steve Pearce's bat among artifacts featured in new Hall of Fame exhibit celebrating World Champion @RedSox. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum) https://t.co/Q2UU82Vf9a pic.twitter.com/O8nPgX3s41 — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 26, 2018

The Red Sox “Autumn Glory” exhibit will be on display through the end of the 2019 World Series.

At which time the Red Sox will send the Hall of Fame memorabilia items from their successful World Series defense … hopefully.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images