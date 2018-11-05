This Alex Cora, Tom Brady Selfie Will Get Red Sox And Patriots Fans Pumped Up

FOXBORO, Mass. — Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox have been busy lately.

After winning the World Series a week ago, Cora and the world champions have been honored multiple times, from TD Garden to Puerto Rico, and the celebration hit Gillette Stadium on Sunday before the New England Patriots’ game against the Green Bay Packers.

Brock Holt, Steve Pearce, J.D. Martinez, Ryan Brasier, owner John Henry, president and CEO Sam Kennedy and Cora were rolled out onto the field via duck boat and fired up home crowd by taking off their Red Sox jerseys to reveal customized Patriots jerseys.

Following the celebration, Cora took a picture with someone who knows a thing or two about championship celebrations: Tom Brady.

“The selfie tops it all. Sorry to say it. We’re the World Champs, parade was great, but a selfie with the Greatest of All Time? That was the best of the week,” Cora told NESN.com’s Courtney Cox.

Not a bad week for the Red Sox skipper.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images