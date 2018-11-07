This Comment From Alex Cora On Day He Was Hired Is Incredible One Year Later

We can’t be certain, but Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora actually may be able to predict the future.

Over the course of the 2018 season which ended with Boston beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Cora pushed all the right buttons in his first year at the helm. He would make decisions that oftentimes turned heads, but regularly panned out despite the skepticism from the outside.

While the playoffs exacerbated Cora’s impressive forethought ability, it turns out he actually was doing it long before October. It started the day he was hired, in fact.

We’re just beyond the one-year anniversary of Cora taking over, as he was announced as the new Sox skipper Nov. 6, 2017. After getting introduced, he made a pretty interesting comment to WBZ’s Dan Roche that sports producer Joe Giza resurfaced Tuesday afternoon.

“Every win we’re going to celebrate,” Cora had said. “Hopefully there’s like a hundred and something … if we do that that means we’re going to have a parade here in Boston”

Of course, Cora and the Sox held up on that promise. Cora celebrated each win by putting a photo on his wall, ultimately creating a 119-picture collage. Then, of course, there was the parade last Wednesday in celebration of the Fall Classic victory.

You really can’t draw up a better first year as a big league skipper, and it sure sounds like Cora knew it was going to happen right from the beginning.

