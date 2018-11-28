This Ex-Celtic Is Smartest Basketball Mind Doc Rivers Has Been Around

Doc Rivers has been around long enough to know a smart basketball player when he sees one.

The Los Angeles Clippers bench boss has coached a plethora of talent over the years including Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Blake Griffin and Chris Paul, to name a few. He even helped coach the 2007-8 Celtics to the franchise’s 17th NBA championship.

But with all the talent he’s been around in his coaching career, who is the smartest?

Rivers shed some light Tuesday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” and his answer isn’t a player who’s already called it quits. In fact, it’s someone Boston fans are very familiar with.

"@RajonRondo is the smartest guy I've ever been around, basketball-wise. He studies like a coach. … I think [Rondo] helps Lonzo in the long run. @ZO2_ is going to be a heck of a player. He's a great passer, he has great instincts, his offense will be fine." — @DocRivers pic.twitter.com/IrnfCsfoOs — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 27, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers currently are seventh in the Western Conference but it seems like Rivers, whose Clippers currently are first in the West, believes the Purple and Gold have a bright future ahead of them thanks in large part to Rondo.

Thumbnail photo via Al Sermeno/USA TODAY Sports Images