This Jazz Fan Had Best Reaction To Gordon Hayward’s Return To Utah

Gordon Hayward was crushed with boos Friday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena, but it appears that not all of them were genuine.

Hayward suited up in Salt Lake City for the first time as a visitor when the Boston Celtics met the Utah Jazz. The veteran forward, who played the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Jazz, was hearing it from pregame warmups all the way to the final buzzer, including from one fan who just wanted to fit in.

I just witness a Jazz fan boo Gordon Hayward as he walked out on the court and then leaned over to the person next to him and said, “I still love that guy.” — Amanda_Pflugrad (@Amanda_Pflugrad) November 10, 2018

While this fan still loves Hayward, the rest of the Jazz faithful surely was more in love with the fact that Hayward and the Celtics were tabbed with a loss.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports