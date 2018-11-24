This Video Of Kyrie Irving Balancing Will Absolutely Blow Your Mind

Many of you probably already thought Kyrie Irving was a wizard by the way he spins the ball of the glass or holds the ball on a string while making defenders fall all over themselves.
While it’s nice to imagine the Boston Celtics guard belonging to the supernatural, it’s better to remove all doubt.
A video surfaced Friday of Irving at Celtics practice showing off his ridiculous balance and it’s like nothing we’ve seen before. The footage leaves the viewer with two options: the video is fake or Irving isn’t of this world.
Take a look:
What in the #$%^&?!
Either Irving needs to be exorcized or he should be protected at all cost. You be the judge.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP