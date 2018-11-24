This Video Of Kyrie Irving Balancing Will Absolutely Blow Your Mind

Many of you probably already thought Kyrie Irving was a wizard by the way he spins the ball of the glass or holds the ball on a string while making defenders fall all over themselves.

While it’s nice to imagine the Boston Celtics guard belonging to the supernatural, it’s better to remove all doubt.

A video surfaced Friday of Irving at Celtics practice showing off his ridiculous balance and it’s like nothing we’ve seen before. The footage leaves the viewer with two options: the video is fake or Irving isn’t of this world.

Take a look:

What in the #$%^&?!

Either Irving needs to be exorcized or he should be protected at all cost. You be the judge.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images