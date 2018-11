Why does a girl from Alaska root for New England sports teams?

Jenni Hotch-Hill of Wasilla, Alaska can trace the roots of her fandom back to two people: Her father and Larry Bird. Four thousand miles of land in between Alaska and Boston can’t keep her from cheering on her favorite teams.

Find out how Hotch-Hill lets her Boston out with ’47 in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jenni Hotch-Hill