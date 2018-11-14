Timberwolves Twitter Account Threw Some Serious Shade At Jimmy Butler

The Timberwolves appear to be doing just fine without Jimmy Butler.

At least, that’s what Minnesota’s Twitter account seems to want you to think.

The disgruntled star forced his way out of town by demanding a trade, which he got. It was widely known that Butler, now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, wasn’t exactly great for team morale in his final days with the franchise — most notably when he started taking his teammates to task in his first practice after holding out for weeks.

So with Butler now in Philly, the T-Wolves took a shot at their ex-player in the caption of a photo of a jovial Anthony Tolliver and Taj Gibson.

OK then.

The responses predictably were … mixed.

The T-Wolves have won their last two games, both without Butler, so who knows, maybe this deal will work out for them after all.

