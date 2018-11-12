Titans Rookie Rashaan Evans Sensed Tom Brady Was ‘Beaten’ After Numerous Hits

Tom Brady took a beating Sunday, and the Titans knew all the pressure was getting to him.

Tennessee sacked Brady three times, hit him three more times and hurried him throughout the game in its 34-10 win over the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium.

Brady went 21-for-41 for 284 yards and no touchdowns in the loss, failing to get anything going against the Titans’ unrelenting pass rush. Titans rookie linebacker Rashaan Evans will remember beating Brady for the rest of his life, and noted he could sense they had defeated the 41-year-old while he was laying on the turf at one point.

“When he layed on that ground, I looked down and I felt like at that point, he was beaten,” Evans said, via The Boston Globe. “When we saw that, we were like, ‘Man, we smell blood. Let’s go get ’em.'”

Beaten Brady most certainly was and the Patriots’ battered offensive line didn’t make matters much better. Shaq Mason (calf) didn’t play and LaAdrian Waddle and Trent Brown each were dinged up in the loss.

The Patriots looked lifeless all day long in Nashville and will enter the bye week at 7-3. New England will have to figure out how to protect Brady if it wants to find a way to secure a bye during the first round of the playoffs. The Patriots currently sit behind both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC standings after Week 10.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images