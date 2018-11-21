Tom Brady Added To Patriots’ Injury Report With New Knee Ailment

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was added to the team’s injury report Wednesday with a knee ailment.

Brady was limited in Wednesday’s session with the knee injury. He was one of four players limited in practice.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Dwyane Allen (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady (knee)

TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back)

RG Shaq Mason (calf)

RB Sony Michel (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Julian Edelman (foot)

Brady didn’t finish the Patriots’ Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, though that likely had more to do with New England’s deficit late in the game. He did appear to get banged up after a fourth-quarter catch from Edelman. A source told NFL Media’s Mike Giardi that he’s not worried about Brady’s availability Sunday.

Brady said he was feeling “some bumps and bruises, but I think that’s part of football season and I feel pretty good” before the bye week.

Allen likely is out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Gronkowski reportedly is expected to play. Michel played in Week 10, so it would be surprising if he sat out after the bye.

Edelman didn’t finish the Patriots’ Week 10 loss, so it’s a good sign he was a full participant.

