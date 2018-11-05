Tom Brady Enjoyed Alex Cora Selfie, Unsure If Red Sox Skipper Will Send Him Photo

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady is used to people wanting to take pictures with him, and while that might normally be an inconvenience, he was all too happy to oblige Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Prior to kickoff of the New England Patriots’ game against the Green Bay Packers, the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox were honored in a pregame ceremony that included them coming onto the field via duck boat.

After the brief celebration, Red Sox manager Alex Cora snapped a pretty cool selfie with TB12 himself. Boston’s first-year manager admitted that was the coolest part of the Red Sox’s victory lap yet, because it’s not often you get to take a photo with the GOAT.

The 41-year-old quarterback enjoyed the moment with the Red Sox skipper, but isn’t sure if he’ll receive a copy of the selfie.

“I think all the teams in this, Boston certainly, we’re here to win,” Brady said of the Red Sox’s championship. “I think the organizations are committed to winning, so it’s great to see. I mean, it’s fun to be apart of ours. I mean, I love playing here and I love supporting those other teams, too. So, I got a selfie with Alex Cora. That was nice, but he probably didn’t send it to me.”

Something tells us Cora will be sharing the soon-to-be iconic photo with TB12 soon.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images