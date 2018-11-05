Tom Brady Had ‘No Idea What The Hell Was Going On’ During Patriots’ Trick Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady is one of the smartest football players in the NFL, but even he doesn’t know everything.

Brady knows how to manipulate a defense, read coverages and create advantageous matchups for his receivers all without appearing to break much of a sweat. But he doesn’t know a whole lot about blocking in open space.

During the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots’ 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called for a trick play that caught the Packers off guard.

It also caught TB12 a little off guard, as well.

Brady hiked the ball and rifled it over to Julian Edelman for an apparent screen pass. But instead of going up field with the ball, Edelman tossed it back across the field to running back James White who had a host of lineman and Brady in front of him setting up a screen.

White took the ball and sprinted past Brady and down the sideline for a 37-yard gain before being tackled at the 2-yard line. The 41-year-old quarterback wasn’t able to get a block on anyone, though, because he wasn’t exactly sure what he was allowed to do.

“That was a great play,” Brady said after the game. “I mean, I had no idea. You get out in space, I have no idea what the hell’s going on. I don’t know what’s legal to hit or dive or cut. I thought, ‘No way the ball is getting to me.’ And next thing you know, James is running behind me and I said, ‘Sh*&!’ just as he’s running by me because I probably could have made a play to get him a touchdown, but you live and learn.”

We’re sure Brady will get in someone’s way the next time New England runs a play like that.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images