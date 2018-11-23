Tom Brady Illness: Patriots QB Questionable Week 12 With Various Ailments

FOXBORO, Mass. — Add an illness to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s maladies.

Brady is officially questionable to play Sunday against the New York Jets after missing Friday’s practice. Brady was limited with a knee injury Wednesday and Thursday. He missed practice Friday when an illness was added to his ailments. So, perhaps it was the illness, not the knee, that kept him off the practice field.

Brady reportedly is expected to play Sunday.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

OUT

TE Dwayne Allen (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (knee)

S Nate Ebner (knee)

TE Rob Gronkowski (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

RB Sony Michel (knee)

Ebner, Gronkowski, Mason and Michel all were limited in practice Friday. Allen didn’t practice all week but was spotted in the Patriots’ locker room Friday.

