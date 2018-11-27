Tom Brady Injuries: Patriots QB Admits He’s ‘Nursing Couple Little Things’

With the NFL playoffs fast approaching, Tom Brady is a little banged up.

But don’t worry, New England Patriots fans: It’s nothing to worry about — yet.

Brady was listed as “questionable” for his team’s Week 12 game against the New York Jets with a knee injury and an illness. The Patriots quarterback toughed it out, however, leading New England to a 27-13 victory, despite apparently suffering a thumb injury during the first half.

Monday night, Brady appeared on Westwood One Radio for his weekly — and always cringe-worthy — interview with Jim Gray, who asked the 41-year-old about his nagging ailments.

“I am certainly doing better this week,” Brady said. “We had the game against Tennessee where I got a little nicked up and then had the bye week and was hoping to have a full week of practice and it just didn’t allow for it. I think a lot of NFL players are nursing things at this point.

“I am nursing a couple little things and I am feeling a lot better. A little flu is going around, but I am feeling better and hopefully I really turn a corner with my knee this week.”

Brady, like most NFL players, deals with various injuries throughout a given season. Most notably, he overcame a grizzly hand injury last season to lead the Patriots to an AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For now, Patriots fans have every reason to believe that Brady will grind though whatever he’s dealing with and play at a high level down the stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images