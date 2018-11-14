Tom Brady Loves ‘Hamilton,’ Has Dreams Of Acting In Acclaimed Musical

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady wouldn’t mind adding “Broadway star” to his illustrious résumé.

The New England Patriots quarterback closed out his Wednesday news by expressing his love for the acclaimed musical “Hamilton,” which he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, saw for the third time Tuesday night in Boston.

“Oh, I love ‘Hamilton,’ ” Brady said. “It’s my third time seeing it. Yeah, it’s a great show. Anyone who’s here should go see it. It was great in New York. It was actually really good (Tuesday) night. I loved it.”

Brady declined a request to sign a tune from the show for the assembled reporters, but he did say he’d love to be a “Hamilton” cast member one day.

“I did tell my wife, one day I would love to just be on that show for, I don’t know, a week,” he said. “But I would need a lot of practice.”

Does Brady — whose most notable acting credits have been cameos as himself in “Ted 2” and “Entourage” — have what it takes? Longtime Patriots teammate Matthew Slater isn’t so sure.

“He might have the rap skills,” Slater said, “but I think it’s going to be the dancing that keeps him ultimately from being cast in that role.”

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images