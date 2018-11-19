Tom Brady Offers Diplomatic Take On Condoleeza-Rice-To-Browns Rumor

Tom Brady has addressed one of the wildest NFL rumors in history diplomatically.

The New England Patriots quarterback endorsed the idea of the Cleveland Browns interviewing Condoleeza Rice for their head-coach job Monday during an interview with WEEI’s “Kirk And Callahan,” according to WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. Brady touched on the topic one day after a sensational rumor linked Rice, the former United States Secretary of State and avid football fan, to opening on the Browns’ sidelines.

Brady on @KirkAndCallahan was asked about Condoleezza Rice being rumored (later denied) to be interviewed for Browns head-coaching job. Calls her a great leader and a wonderful woman. "They can hire whoever they want. It's their business." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 19, 2018

Brady probably would approve of Rice coaching the Browns due to his competitive spirit. After all, how could Rice’s Browns tenure end as anything other than the worst coaching-policy blunder in NFL history?

Nevertheless, the Browns and Rice both refuted the rumor quickly on Sunday.

Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/aQExOzX0ge — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2018

But it’s still interesting to hear what Brady has to say on the matter of national football importance.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images