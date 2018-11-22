Tom Brady Posts Adorable Thanksgiving Instagram Of Daughter With Heartfelt Caption

While it’s unclear what Tom Brady eats on Thanksgiving (though we imagine it isn’t the typical feast), one thing is for certain: Vivian Brady enjoys her annual meal like the rest of us.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to post a photo on Turkey Day. The picture is of his daughter munching on a giant turkey leg, and he finishes the post off with a nice caption.

“Daddy, I am a meat eater” #apparentlyso Happy thanksgiving and I hope you are surrounded by the joy and happiness of loved ones! I am thankful to the incredible support by my family and friends and fans and here is to another year full of health and happiness! Thanks be to God!!”

(You can see the full post here)

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images