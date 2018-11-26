Tom Brady Says It’s ‘Great To Win’ Against Jets In Latest Instagram Post

Tom Brady wasted no time getting back to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

The New England Patriots quarterback threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 27-13 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. After getting a much-needed road win, Brady celebrated by posting to his Instagram account as he usually does after each game.

Brady mentions it’s “great to win” against the Jets and moved his phone camera to show Gillette Stadium in the background, reminding his 4.6 million followers New England is back on its home turf next Sunday.

You can get hyped for next week’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings by watching the video here.

The Patriots look to make it two in a row against Kirk Cousins and Co. with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Foxboro.

